Why Some Wheels Have 4 Lugs While Others Have More

The reason why some cars have wheels with four lugs while others have more boils down to the size, weight, and performance intent of the vehicle. For instance, subcompact hatchbacks and compact sedans will most likely have four lug nuts. That's because small cars have small engines that don't generate as much force on the wheels as something like a sporty midsize sedan.

On the other hand, heavier cars could have five, six, or eight lug nuts mainly due to their size, weight, engine capacities, performance capabilities, towing prowess, and more. In other words, the number of lug nuts depends on the required clamping forces for the vehicle to accelerate, turn, brake, and corner at speed without the wheel detaching from the hub.

We're not saying that vehicles with four lugs are inferior to those with five or more, since there are a few advantages to having four-lug hubs. The differences might be minuscule, but less hardware means less unsprung weight, and four-lug hubs are the winners in this regard. Next comes the cost, since hubs and rotor assemblies with four lugs are cheaper to make and require less machining.