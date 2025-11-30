How To Measure Lug Nut Patterns

Picture this: You've spotted a gorgeous set of refurbished carbon fiber wheels on Facebook Marketplace and thought "these will definitely fit my car," only to later learn the bolt pattern is not compatible. Yours is a four, and that carbon fiber's a five. Frustrating, right?

A wheel's lug nut pattern is determined by putting the number of studs together with the diameter of the imaginary circle they form. Measuring that pattern depends on how many lug nuts you have. Even-numbered patterns are the easiest. For four-lug wheels, you measure from the center of one stud to the center of the opposite stud. Six- and eight-lug wheels also follow this direct-across method, with 6-by-139.7 mm and 8-by-165.1 mm being among the most common truck sizes.

But five-lug wheels love chaos. Because there's no directly-opposite stud, you measure from the center of one lug to the outer diameter between the two opposite lug nuts over. Another method is to measure from the center of first lug to the outside edge of the lug two positions away. It feels weird, but it works. And it's how you verify whether you've got a common 5-by-114.3 mm size used on everything from 2005 Honda Accords to 2024 Ford Mustangs.

If you aren't up for the math, a bolt pattern gauge from your local parts store makes this painless. You can also check your owner's manual to see what you'll need for your specific vehicle. Measure once, and you'll only need to buy wheels once.