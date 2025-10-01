How To Recycle Used Motor Oil

Performing an oil change can be extremely enjoyable — watching that used sludge drain out and replacing it with clean amber liquid can even help you feel more connected to the engine. However, many people wonder what to do with the used oil once they finish, and since your oil pan only holds so many quarts, you'll have to deal with it eventually.

Fortunately, there are several places you can take the used oil to ensure that it's recycled properly, most of which offer this service free of charge. As for what happens to the used motor oil next, it goes through a detox process to remove water, debris, and other impurities, before undergoing re-refining process for future use. So, who will take used engine oil? Many automotive parts retailers, like Advance Auto Parts, O'Reilly Auto Parts, Pep Boys Auto, and AutoZone, to name a few, will accept used oil and other vehicle fluids. Select car dealers may accept used motor oil, and your local county or city may also offer collection at designated facilities or even through door-to-door pickup programs.

One of the best resources you can utilize is the search function at Earth911, which allows you to enter the material you wish to recycle, like motor oil, and input your zip code for a robust list of local options. The listings include retailers, as well as local programs, and the tool can also provide extra information, such as how much oil these locations will accept.