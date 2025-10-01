How To Recycle Used Motor Oil
Performing an oil change can be extremely enjoyable — watching that used sludge drain out and replacing it with clean amber liquid can even help you feel more connected to the engine. However, many people wonder what to do with the used oil once they finish, and since your oil pan only holds so many quarts, you'll have to deal with it eventually.
Fortunately, there are several places you can take the used oil to ensure that it's recycled properly, most of which offer this service free of charge. As for what happens to the used motor oil next, it goes through a detox process to remove water, debris, and other impurities, before undergoing re-refining process for future use. So, who will take used engine oil? Many automotive parts retailers, like Advance Auto Parts, O'Reilly Auto Parts, Pep Boys Auto, and AutoZone, to name a few, will accept used oil and other vehicle fluids. Select car dealers may accept used motor oil, and your local county or city may also offer collection at designated facilities or even through door-to-door pickup programs.
One of the best resources you can utilize is the search function at Earth911, which allows you to enter the material you wish to recycle, like motor oil, and input your zip code for a robust list of local options. The listings include retailers, as well as local programs, and the tool can also provide extra information, such as how much oil these locations will accept.
Why should you recycle used oil?
Beyond its ability to reduce friction and help maintain healthy engine temperatures, oil offers another remarkable characteristic — it can be reused repeatedly. You see, the nasty-looking sludge that pours out during an oil change is full of engine containments, giving it that unhealthy consistency. That said, remember that a dark color doesn't automatically mean that your oil is bad –it's just one of those motor oil myths that won't go away. Truly old and dirty oil, however, can be given new life through a recycling process, meaning it never wears out.
This fact is important because, surprisingly, it takes an astounding 42 gallons of crude oil to make just 2.5 quarts of engine oil fit for our cars. Alternatively, according to the EPA, just 1 gallon of recycled (re-refined) motor oil can provide the same 2.5 quarts as all that crude oil. By recycling, you're conserving substantial amounts of oil, which is a valuable and finite resource. You're also helping to reduce the amount of energy required to make an engine-ready product.
What happens if you don't deal with used motor oil properly?
One of the hallmarks of engine oil is its ability to get everywhere and stick to anything it touches. That's why it's important to act fast when getting spilled engine oil off your garage floor or driveway. An oil change is a dirty job, and it's nearly impossible to complete with clean hands, due to oil's viscous properties. These same characteristics, in addition to chemicals like benzene, arsenic, and lead, also contribute to oil's role as a polluter and come with very real consequences concerning soil and water contamination. This means that throwing oil on your grass, burying it, or allowing it to drain into the gutter negatively impacts plants, wildlife, and bodies of water like lakes.
In addition, it's also illegal to dispose of used oil improperly, so you could be looking at penalties beyond environmental contamination. For example, in Michigan, dumping oil illegally is a misdemeanor that comes with a potential 90 days in jail, a $1,000 fine, or both. Illegal dumping doesn't just affect things that are far away – it also impacts your neighbors, who help pay for cleaning efforts with their tax dollars. According to the Midland County, Texas government, these amounts can run into the millions. Therefore, in Midland County, for instance, any amount of used oil poured out on the ground is considered a felony and could result in up to 2 years behind bars or $10,000 in fines.