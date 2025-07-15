You Can Buy The Largest Martian Meteorite Ever Found (And A Sick Dinosaur Skeleton Too)

Well, you can buy it if you have a lot of money, that is. Sotheby's has placed an estimate of $2 million to $4 million on NWA 16788, but who knows what it'll actually go for. It's not like there's a lot of precedent to a sale like this. Regardless, it'll be around the cost of a new Bugatti at the very least, and it seems like bidding will open at $1.9 million. And don't worry, it's real, having been validated and published in the 113th edition of the Meteoritical Bulletin science journal this year.

NWA 16788 is covered in a fusion crust that gives it that Martian reddish-brown coloring, and visible depressions in its surface called regmaglypts were caused by frictional heating during the meteorites descent through the atmosphere. Sotheby's says it likely fell from outer space fairly recently, as there's minimal terrestrial weathering, which means its chemical and physical makeup hasn't been significantly altered since it first landed in the desert.

Cassandra Hatton, vice chairman of science and natural history for Sotheby's, describes NWA 16788 as being a "once-in-a-generation find [that] provides a tangible connection to the red planet— our celestial neighbor that has long captured the human imagination."