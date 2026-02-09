The Winter Olympic Games are underway, but our friends at the International Olympic Committee have decided to hide the glories of snow rallying and ice racing from the world. However, you don't have to be in an international competition to contend with dangerous winter conditions on the road. We've all seen someone take a corner too fast in the snow and stack their car into a snowbank or worse, with no gold medal on the line.

Which country produces the best winter drivers? Where were you surprised to see competence on the roads during a frosty trip overseas? Did drivers actually use caution and not try to smash the throttle like it's a warm summer's day? While there's snow in a lot of places, drivers are good winter weather drivers by accident. It takes good education, strict licensing standards, and laws requiring the use of winter tires. Then, you get a couple great rally drivers out of it.