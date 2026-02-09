Which Country Produces The Best Winter Drivers?
The Winter Olympic Games are underway, but our friends at the International Olympic Committee have decided to hide the glories of snow rallying and ice racing from the world. However, you don't have to be in an international competition to contend with dangerous winter conditions on the road. We've all seen someone take a corner too fast in the snow and stack their car into a snowbank or worse, with no gold medal on the line.
Which country produces the best winter drivers? Where were you surprised to see competence on the roads during a frosty trip overseas? Did drivers actually use caution and not try to smash the throttle like it's a warm summer's day? While there's snow in a lot of places, drivers are good winter weather drivers by accident. It takes good education, strict licensing standards, and laws requiring the use of winter tires. Then, you get a couple great rally drivers out of it.
If you want to win, hire a Finn
My definitive pick has to be Finland. Roughly a third of the Land of a Thousand Lakes is above the Arctic Circle, so it's completely frozen for nearly half the year. The country's government required that drivers use winter tires from November through March. It isn't just that. Learners are required to develop proficiency in winter conditions to even get a license. The elevated standard for driving is on full display when Finns punch well over their weight in international motorsport. The country's astonishing total of 15 FIA World Rally Championships, collected by seven different drivers, is only bested by France's dominance with Sébastien Loeb and Sébastien Ogier. France's population is ten times larger than Finland's.
