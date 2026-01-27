Winter Driving Mistakes That Could Get You Into Serious Trouble

Ah, Winter. It's a wondrous time of slippery roads, dead batteries, and iced-over windshields, when your daily commute becomes even longer, thanks to road conditions and the inevitable ice-scraping pre-show that happens every morning. It's a fact that driving is more complex during this time of year, so it's no wonder that so many people are doing it wrong. There are certain mistakes drivers make during the winter that have become pretty common.

For example, we've all come across drivers who keep the pedal to the metal as if there's no snow or ice on the road. These are the same drivers who will barrel right up on the car in front of them, when instead they should be creating a longer following distance than usual. But it's not just reckless driving habits that can be dangerous. Neglecting certain kinds of vehicle maintenance can be perilous, too. Driving on worn tires or the wrong tires can easily lead to an accident, for example. Some cars aren't very good for driving in bad weather either.

But it's not just what we do behind the wheel that can be dangerous in the winter. Sitting in an idling car with the windows rolled up can be deadly, for instance. Not thoroughly scraping the snow and ice off of our windows or roof is not only hazardous, but is also illegal in certain localities. Speaking of illegal, some states don't even want you on certain roads when the weather gets really bad unless you've got snow tires or tire chains. We can avoid making most of these mistakes by using a little caution when driving and keeping up with responsible maintenance.