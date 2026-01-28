Here's How Much A 2020 BMW M4 Has Depreciated In 5 Years

The BMW M4 arrived in 2014, reflecting BMW's new 4 Series Coupe and 3 Series Sedan designations while shedding the venerable M3 Coupe moniker in the process. Sure, it's just a badge, but the M3 name conjures a pedigreed history and real estate in dream garages worldwide. It first landed on U.S. shores in 1988 as a two-door homologation showroom special version of BMW's European Touring Car Champion racer, and it has since been a staple of BMW's performance lineup.

But a 2020 M4 is arguably a closer spiritual successor to the original M3 than an M3 sedan. Indeed, the M4 traces its roots in the U.S. back to 1968 with the launch of the now-timeless 2002 model. That one would set you back $2,850 – over $27,000 in today's dollars — while a brand-new 2020 BMW M4 Coupe would cost $76,245, or $81,845 for the Convertible. The 2020 M4 CS Coupe put a $105,745 dent in the portfolio when new.

Have five years of depreciation made the 2020 BMW M4 more attainable? For context, the average new car hovers around $50,000 these days; if that's your wheelhouse, depreciation puts a 2020 M4 squarely in the ballpark. The good news is that, according to iSeeCars, time has knocked 44.1% and 50.1%, respectively, off of the M4 Coupe and Convertible starting prices. The bad news is that KBB data shows the prices going back up in 2026.