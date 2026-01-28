Here's How Much A 2020 BMW M4 Has Depreciated In 5 Years
The BMW M4 arrived in 2014, reflecting BMW's new 4 Series Coupe and 3 Series Sedan designations while shedding the venerable M3 Coupe moniker in the process. Sure, it's just a badge, but the M3 name conjures a pedigreed history and real estate in dream garages worldwide. It first landed on U.S. shores in 1988 as a two-door homologation showroom special version of BMW's European Touring Car Champion racer, and it has since been a staple of BMW's performance lineup.
But a 2020 M4 is arguably a closer spiritual successor to the original M3 than an M3 sedan. Indeed, the M4 traces its roots in the U.S. back to 1968 with the launch of the now-timeless 2002 model. That one would set you back $2,850 – over $27,000 in today's dollars — while a brand-new 2020 BMW M4 Coupe would cost $76,245, or $81,845 for the Convertible. The 2020 M4 CS Coupe put a $105,745 dent in the portfolio when new.
Have five years of depreciation made the 2020 BMW M4 more attainable? For context, the average new car hovers around $50,000 these days; if that's your wheelhouse, depreciation puts a 2020 M4 squarely in the ballpark. The good news is that, according to iSeeCars, time has knocked 44.1% and 50.1%, respectively, off of the M4 Coupe and Convertible starting prices. The bad news is that KBB data shows the prices going back up in 2026.
Base BMW M4 Coupe and Convertible depreciation
Generally, the average new car loses a little over half of its value in the first five years. Some more generous estimates argue that they only lose under half, but either way, the base 2020 BMW M4 Coupe is ahead of the curve, avoiding the distinction of being a luxury vehicle with terrible resale value. KBB pegged the average M4 Coupe resale value at $45,793, or roughly 60% of its original cost, in 2025; today, it's $50,100. That's about a 6% increase. That M4 Coupe puts 425 horsepower in the driveway with a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six that could be mated to either a six-speed manual, or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. There isn't much of a meaningful listing price variation between manual- and automatic 2020 M4 Coupe examples, but the automatic was a $2,900 option, so that initial price gap appears to have closed.
A 2020 BMW M4 Convertible features the same available power train options as the Coupe. These drop-tops have a 50.1% depreciation rate, putting it nearly 20% higher than the five-year average for all sports cars and about 7% higher than other convertibles, keeping its price at $47,989. Other estimates show it bottoming out at $40,910 in 2025, then rocketing to $51,900 today. Both body styles feature the expected BMW M enhancements relative to their non-M stablemates: upgraded brakes, performance suspension tuning, an active differential, and a sport exhaust system. Other standard features include heated seats, Harman Kardon audio, and Apple CarPlay.
BMW M4 CS Coupe, option packages, and competitors
The 2020 BMW M4 CS Coupe offers the steepest depreciation of the 2020 M4 lot, changing hands these days for around $65,700. That's up from $54,968 in 2025, but it's still roughly $40,000 below the original six-figure price tag. An M4 Competition — or one of the 750 Edition ///M Heritage examples featuring it — might be the sweet spot. The Competition Package added $4,750 to a base Coupe or Convertible's original MSRP, with extra oomph of 454 horsepower along with 20-inch wheels all around. You can find a few examples of models with this package going for around $50,000 today.
Naturally, mileage, location, maintenance, and accident history will affect prices, as will additional upgrades. BMW offered a $2,100 Executive Package with a head-up display and parking assist features for the 2020 M4, and some wild interior color combos helped to spice things up. Vehicles with options like these may command a premium.
If you're cross-shopping competitors, an all-wheel drive 2021 Audi RS 5 could cost around $45,000, a 2020 Mercedes-AMG C63 could go for above $49,000, and a 2020 Lexus RC F could be about $48,000. Purists beware: none of those models offered a manual transmission option. If you're going for that, the best competition for your depreciation dollar might live under BMW's own roof. A nicely depreciated BMW M2 offers similar performance in a more compact footprint for about $40,500.