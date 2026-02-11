Ford Mustang Vs Chevy Camaro: Which Muscle Car Depreciated Faster?
Two American muscle cars have fought for supremacy back and forth for over 50 years. The Ford Mustang, in continuous production since its launch in 1964, regularly battles the Chevy Camaro, which went out of production again in 2024, for dragstrip and sales supremacy. Owners and fans alike argue over horsepower, quarter-mile times, track performance, and anything else that can be compared between the two.
What about depreciation? While it may not be the first metric that you think of when comparing two vehicles, it's worth noting that there are people likely in the market to pick up one of these cars used, and it's always good to know which will depreciate more quickly. This may be the one instance where being quicker isn't preferred.
Even though you can get both cars with a variety of engine options, we're going to focus on the V8. We'll start by looking at the base Mustang GT and base Camaro SS starting prices in 2024 (the last year the Camaro could be purchased new, though it could come back in the future). That Mustang came with a 5.0-liter V8 engine making 480 horsepower. The Camaro SS had a 6.2-liter V8 making 455 horsepower. The Mustang started at $43,090 with the mandatory $1,595 delivery charge. The Camaro SS rang up at $43,895 (including the $1,595 destination fee). Just $805 separates the two contenders, with the Camaro being more expensive for 25 fewer ponies. Paying more up front pays off, however, when it comes to depreciation.
Depreciation drag race
According to the consumer site CarEdge, a Chevrolet Camaro depreciates 38% over 5 years, while CarEdge data suggests that a Ford Mustang depreciates 57% (though it certainly doesn't apply to the bonkers 2025 Mustang GTD). Even after 10 years, the Camaro retains 42% of its original value, compared to just 34% for the Mustang. Lots of factors go into calculating depreciation, including just the sheer number of cars that may be available. In 2024, Chevy sold just 5,859 Camaros. That number includes all trims. Over the same timeframe, Ford shifted 44,003 units. That makes the Camaro far rarer for that year than the Mustang.
Ultimately, that means that the 2024 Chevy Camaro that we started with is worth $27,215 after 5 years, while the Mustang is worth $18,529. If we go back a year, the 2023 Camaro SS had a starting price with delivery of $40,695. The Mustang GT was priced at $39,740. According to CarEdge's depreciation estimates, after 5 years, the Camaro will be worth $25,231, while the Mustang will be worth just about $17,088.
Depreciation is also subject to change in the future, but right here, right now, the Chevy Camaro is the depreciation champion, while the Mustang has to settle for second place. If you're looking for a cheap V8, the Mustang looks like it would be the way to go, but if you're looking for something that'll hold its value, you're probably going to want to go Camaro. Sixth-gen Camaros should be pretty reliable, too.