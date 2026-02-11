Ford Mustang Vs Chevy Camaro: Which Muscle Car Depreciated Faster?

Two American muscle cars have fought for supremacy back and forth for over 50 years. The Ford Mustang, in continuous production since its launch in 1964, regularly battles the Chevy Camaro, which went out of production again in 2024, for dragstrip and sales supremacy. Owners and fans alike argue over horsepower, quarter-mile times, track performance, and anything else that can be compared between the two.

What about depreciation? While it may not be the first metric that you think of when comparing two vehicles, it's worth noting that there are people likely in the market to pick up one of these cars used, and it's always good to know which will depreciate more quickly. This may be the one instance where being quicker isn't preferred.

Even though you can get both cars with a variety of engine options, we're going to focus on the V8. We'll start by looking at the base Mustang GT and base Camaro SS starting prices in 2024 (the last year the Camaro could be purchased new, though it could come back in the future). That Mustang came with a 5.0-liter V8 engine making 480 horsepower. The Camaro SS had a 6.2-liter V8 making 455 horsepower. The Mustang started at $43,090 with the mandatory $1,595 delivery charge. The Camaro SS rang up at $43,895 (including the $1,595 destination fee). Just $805 separates the two contenders, with the Camaro being more expensive for 25 fewer ponies. Paying more up front pays off, however, when it comes to depreciation.