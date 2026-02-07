A Pair Of Motorcycle Engines Plays Trombone Way Better Than You Do

It goes without saying that there isn't an application for strapping a pair of Suzuki GSX-R engines together, fabricating a custom eight-into-one exhaust, and reducing it down to about half an inch so those engines can play a trombone duet. YouTuber Maisteer doesn't craft his creations for the scientific process, he just bodge welds a bunch of metal together for the sole reason that it's fun and weird. This is art for art's sake. This mechanical maniac with a Werner Herzog accent is doing it for the love of the game, and I could not be more here for it.

If you've been following along for a while, we've discussed Maisteer before, when he figured out how to make any engine sound like an F1 car. Sort of. In this 15,000 RPM flame-shooting tryout for trombone first chair, he even brings out a few pieces from his previous experiments to hack apart and turn into this new test rig. The fact that this whole build was done without using any new components, except the CNC and 3D-printed components supplied by sponsors, is in itself a fascination.

From the very first second of this video, I'm hooked, and I hope you are, too. The results really speak for themselves. Nothing else on the planet sounds like this.