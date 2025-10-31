These Are The Most Recognizable Exhaust Notes, According To Our Readers

Every car enthusiast has experienced those moments where you're on a walk or at dinner with a friend or a date, and while that person is talking to you and you're (hopefully) actively listening, you get totally distracted by the sound of an engine somewhere nearby. Maybe you're with other enthusiast friends, in which case all of you are probably turning your heads to figure out what kind of car was making the noise. Sometimes a car has an engine and exhaust sound that is instantly recognizable, which brought me to my question earlier this week, when I asked our lovely readers what cars have the most recognizable exhaust notes.

Some of your answers were ones I was absolutely expecting — who isn't constantly haunted by the sound of a Nissan VQ or Subaru EJ? Others were cars or engines I hadn't thought of, but after I thought about it for a sec or watched a video, I'm inclined to agree. As some of you rightfully pointed out, an exhaust sound doesn't actually have to be good or appealing to be recognizable and iconic. I picked my favorite answers here, so always make sure you check out the original post to see them all, and head into the comments if there's one you think people missed.