These Are The Most Recognizable Exhaust Notes, According To Our Readers
Every car enthusiast has experienced those moments where you're on a walk or at dinner with a friend or a date, and while that person is talking to you and you're (hopefully) actively listening, you get totally distracted by the sound of an engine somewhere nearby. Maybe you're with other enthusiast friends, in which case all of you are probably turning your heads to figure out what kind of car was making the noise. Sometimes a car has an engine and exhaust sound that is instantly recognizable, which brought me to my question earlier this week, when I asked our lovely readers what cars have the most recognizable exhaust notes.
Some of your answers were ones I was absolutely expecting — who isn't constantly haunted by the sound of a Nissan VQ or Subaru EJ? Others were cars or engines I hadn't thought of, but after I thought about it for a sec or watched a video, I'm inclined to agree. As some of you rightfully pointed out, an exhaust sound doesn't actually have to be good or appealing to be recognizable and iconic. I picked my favorite answers here, so always make sure you check out the original post to see them all, and head into the comments if there's one you think people missed.
Aircooled Volkswagen flat-4
Most recognizable? That air-cooled VW putta-putta. There are no equal contenders.
Concur. The one singular exhaust note that everyone has been exposed to hundreds of times, or more, almost everywhere on the planet.
I'd argue that no exhaust note is more universally recognizable than the VW Beetle, except among the young-uns. But then again, I don't know if they even pay attention to such things.
Based on the sheer number of cars in the world with this engine, it's probably the most correct answer. Also, I know that video isn't representative of what a stock Beetle sounds like, but come on! It's too cool not to share.
Dodge Hemi V8
Based purely on Charger sales volumes, it's probably a Dodge Hemi.
I'm surprised no one said Hellcat, but this works.
Subaru flat-4
An EJ with unequal length headers and aftermarket exhaust.
Agreed. I owned a 2012 STi and because of where I live there lots of Subarus and this note is something I can pick out all the time from far away.
Subaru Boxer. Good, but usually bad and unmistakable. You always know when one is coming or going.
Subaru WRX/STi. There isn't a single car that you could mistake it with. Any other car you may mistake. V8s for example can easily get missed up.
Not my favorite flat-4 noise (not even close, frankly), but definitely recognizable.
Audi inline-5
The 5 Cyl from the Audi RS3 and TT RS
This is a great pick. I wish there were more modern five-cylinders out there
Nissan VQ V6
The VQ Engine nissans and infinities all sound exactly the same and are extremely distinct
This is the most correct answer – specifically the Zs and G35/37 coupes. G63s are immediately identifiable, especially if you live a half mile from the entrance of private school and your home windows resonate in their frames as the Gs rumble by – if you see enough of them then you know. But the VQs in the Zs and G35/37 coupes.... There were tons of them when they were new, and they were distinct. Maybe not your favorite flavor, but there is nothing else like them. Now they all belong to teens and young adults so they are just as common, and louder.
G35 coupe of the mid 2000's. That VQ engine exhaust note, specifically to the coupes was infectious. Back when Infiniti was crushing it. My, how the mighty have fallen.
At that time, there was no mistaking a VQ 350Z or G35 for anything else on the road. That generally remains true today.
Scarier than any Halloween movie.
Ford Coyote V8
I'll go with the 5.0 Mustang... stock or aftermarket exhaust they are so easy to peg and so loud.
Came here to say this. A 5.0 with Flowmasters is like hearing your own child in a crowd; you just know it.when you hear it.
Due to frequency illusion aka the Baader-Meinhof phenomenon, what ever YOU drive. Ever since I got a Mustang I swear I can pick a Coyote out of freeway traffic.
Simple – 5.0 Mustang (Fox/SN95) with Flowmaster 40s. They all have them. They all sound the same. You know what is coming (directly at you, on the sidewalk).
Those Coyote motors sound mighty fine and are instantly recognizable.
There were a lot of other answers for this, or similar Ford V8s.
Alfa Busso V6
I'm biased but nevertheless, the Alfa Busso V6 exhaust is distinct and recognizable. I'll also add that the intake noise is distinct and sonorous.
One of the best-sounding (and best-looking) engines of all time
Mercedes-AMG M156 V8
I am personally a big fan of any M156 engine sound. They go from semi-normal to absolutely insane, depending on how much you want to open them up.
Hell yeah.
Volkswagen Group V10
VAG's v10's. Either in Lambo or Audi form. No other V10 sounds quite like them and you instantly know it's going to be one of two brands when you hear them. One of the best sounding engines on the planet IMO
Specifically the Huracan/R8 v10, I can always tell one without looking from the moment its in ear shot
Such a good engine.
General Motors 3400 V6
I'm surprised no one mentioned the unmistakable sound of the 60 degree V6 from GM... or, the 3400. It's in about a billion cars, and depending on where you lived, that was the sound of nearly everything on the road. I can hear it in my head without having one anywhere near me.
It's like a bad song that becomes a lifelong ear worm the moment it's mentioned. I bet there are a lot of readers here that know exactly the sound I'm talking about.
The Gm 60° V6s. They all had that same drone. I always knew when one was coming up the road. They were everywhere when I was younger. When I hear one today it takes me back.
In trying to find a good YouTube video of the 3400's sound, I mainly came across videos of 3400s making strange, problematic noises that need diagnosing.
Volkswagen VR6
I don't know about most recognizable, but anything with a VR6 certainly is recognizable, and sounds great.
The VW VR6 engine best sound ever, not a V8 not a straight 6 just the alien sound of the VR6 glorious.
Volkswagen has a huge history of strange engines that sound incredible and unmistakable — I'm honestly disappointed that no one brought up the Bugatti W16.
Lexus LFA V10
Lexus LFA, full stop. I once heard one fire up and rev from a block away at PPIHC Fan Fest in Colorado Springs, and knew exactly what it was the second I heard it. I started walking briskly that direction immediately, of course!
I think the LFA is probably the best-sounding production car of all time, and its V10 definitely sounds distinct from others.
Harley-Davidson V-twin
Air-cooled Harley Davidson.
...ka-chumfa-ka-chumfa-ka-chumfa-ka-chumfa...
We all know the exact sound of those V-twins.
In Wisconsin: It's been Harley Davidson for the last 100+ years.
The obnoxious, lumpy and overly loud exhaust of a Harley with loud pipes.
They're saving lives, you know.
Years ago I'm at a cafe in Kentucky, sitting outside enjoying dinner with my girlfriend. As we're sitting there, the most obnoxiously loud jackass harley pulls up to the traffic light and proceeds to rev his engine and shake windows and generally make everyone have to pay attention to him. After he pulls away, I loudly say, "there are cheaper ways to be the center of attention" and the woman at the table behind me says "Oh, I agree and what's worse is that's my SON."
It's not a car. Or even a specific vehicle model. It's Harley-Davidson motorcycles. So much so that they fought a six year legal battle to trademark it, only to lose.
