These Cars Would Be Better If They Had A Hatchback Or Liftback, According To Our Readers

No matter how good a car may be, enthusiasts will always find ways to nitpick and imagine how they could be better. We did just that earlier this week when I asked our wonderful readers to tell me what cars they thought would be improved by giving them a hatchback or a liftback, instead of a traditional trunk or whatever cargo setup they currently have. Beyond the added practicality, hatches and liftbacks are just plain cooler than their normal counterparts.

My example was the Toyota GR86, a two-door, four-seat coupe that has a normal trunk despite the model drawing from Toyota's legacy of sporty hatchbacks like the AE86 Corolla. (That applies to the Subaru BRZ, too.) My favorite answers from y'all varied from mainstream sedans to luxury models, and a host of different sports cars. I agree with pretty much all of the picks, but then I would probably agree with basically any car that got mentioned for this one.