These Cars Would Be Better If They Had A Hatchback Or Liftback, According To Our Readers
No matter how good a car may be, enthusiasts will always find ways to nitpick and imagine how they could be better. We did just that earlier this week when I asked our wonderful readers to tell me what cars they thought would be improved by giving them a hatchback or a liftback, instead of a traditional trunk or whatever cargo setup they currently have. Beyond the added practicality, hatches and liftbacks are just plain cooler than their normal counterparts.
My example was the Toyota GR86, a two-door, four-seat coupe that has a normal trunk despite the model drawing from Toyota's legacy of sporty hatchbacks like the AE86 Corolla. (That applies to the Subaru BRZ, too.) My favorite answers from y'all varied from mainstream sedans to luxury models, and a host of different sports cars. I agree with pretty much all of the picks, but then I would probably agree with basically any car that got mentioned for this one.
Mazda Miata
Miata, no seriously, a liftback hard top miata would rule
Yes yes! Shooting brake ND Miata, might as well, with a targa top!
Miata, give me a clownshoe Miata and I'll be absurdly happy.
Yeah, this. It would also help us track rats with fitting spare tires and tools into the Miata. My 944s can be driven to the track with everything stuffed inside; Miatas need a support vehicle or a scary little trailer.
Submitted by: JaredOfLondon, JB JB, Adam Bath, Commentariat
I like the Miata RF, but an actual Miata hatch with a manually removable targa roof would be so good.
Most normal sedans
A Camry or Accord would be way better if it had a hatchback version.
I say this about nearly all sedans these days. The swoopy profile creates those stubby trunks- just make the whole rear a liftgate. People have been accustomed to CUVs and SUVs for a generation now, so there is not longer such stigma of driving a "hatchback".
GM could have kept the Malibu around for another cycle by offering a sport hatchback version. Same with the Chrysler 200 and Dodge Dart. They would have appealed to folks, like the ones who purchased the final Buick Regal who want versatilely without buying a crossover.
Let me also add the K5. Seeing they already have the liftback shape of the Audi A7 (they call it sportback) it would be an easy transition.
Nissan Altima to haul more BAE.
The Accord. The sedan has been on a downward spiral and a hatchback option like the Civic would have offered a practical body style to the Accord for less money than a wagon. They almost did it with the Crosstour, but, the styling was humpback and awkward. The hatch should be similar profile to the sedan, like the Civic and first gen Mazda6.
Submitted by: Tim Z, scoobylicious, Merrill Frank, PLAN-B 77, T A, RikersBeard
Agreed.
Lucid Air
Lucid Air should have been a hatch like the Tesla Model S and Audi A7.
Submitted by: 4speed
I love the Air's strange trunk design, but a Lucid fastback would be awesome.
Ford Mustang
Bring back the Mustang hatch!
Mustang. Already has a design that a hatchback would integrate well into. I liked the hatch on my old foxbody LX hatchback.
The Mustang coupe. The Fox body hatchback version was quite versatile. Offering a hatchback version of the current coupe, doable with its sloping roofline, would entice a few more buyers.
I would love a Mustang GT with a hatchback. A practical 2-door pony car with V8 and manual transmission. That would be one of the few modern attainable cars I would work hard to buy.
All the modern Mustangs. A little extra practicality wouldn't have hurt the Mustang. Idk why Ford stopped.
Submitted by: The Duke, Pabst302, Merrill Frank, Psycho78, Marcus C
I'm with all of you, this would make the Mustang so much cooler.
Honda Civic Si
The current Civic Si should be a GD liftback! The regular Civic is available that way. The Type R is available that way, but the Si is not. Stop this madness!
The Civic Si. Yes, I know the Civic is available as a hatch. I'm specifically calling out the Si.
Submitted by: 17Seconds, Robert K
Tesla Model 3
Tesla Model 3. They managed to have a hatch on the Model S, why not follow suit on the 3? Seems like they dropped the ball. The interior space is actually very good while access via the small trunk opening kinda ruins it.
I suppose those that want more utility can buy a Model Y, but then you'd have to put up with the sub par handling and butt ugly styling.
Plus, you get the joy of driving the most politically polarizing vehicle you can buy. Either you're ok with that or you're not.
(Note, I sold my Model 3 a while back so you can all just chill with the Nazi comments).
I'm fairly convinced it started life as a liftback to go along with the Model S... but at some point they changed (probably when determining the size of the glass roof), but left the rear glass/trunk design the same. It just ended up exposing how hacky the design was when it became clear you couldn't use the trunk when it was raining or snow had fallen.
Submitted by: Factoryhack, dolsh
The Model 3 definitely should've had a hatch.
Cadillac CT4
The Cadillac CT4. I had an ATS that I loved until it totaled itself. But there were such compromises with the tiny trunk and opening that I didn't seriously consider the CT4 as a replacement.
Submitted by: Jay Miller
The CT5 really looks like it should be a liftback, too.
Audi RS3
My '25 RS3 (which is great) would be at least 25% greater with the hatch version that we don't get in North America.
Submitted by: Cam Purdy
Genesis G80
The Genesis G80, then it would compete directly with the Audi A7
Submitted by: Thelad
The G80 would be so good as a liftback.
Subaru WRX
Too easy, but the Subaru Impreza WRX.
This! And, the Subaru WRX STI hatch! It's not like either would take a bite out of Impreza sales since they're not only separate models but separate body styles these days.
Especially since they are already making the shell for it, the Crosstrek.
WRX (or better an STI). I'd buy a new one if it still came in a hatchback
They obviously need to bring back ANY type of non-sedan Subaru WRX. This is the only reason I don't currently own one. Or just put a turbo in the Crosstrek, already!
Submitted by: Funkatron, Justin Hughes, Chase, Santa Cruzin, Struts MacPherson
Doing a Crosstrek WRX STI seems like such a no-brainer to me.