What Car Would Be Better If It Had A Hatchback Or Liftback?

If there's one thing that all automotive enthusiasts can agree on — or, at least, that most of us can agree on — it's that hatchbacks and liftbacks rule. Sure, having a traditional trunk might give you added security for your stuff and better chassis rigidity, but wouldn't you rather have a much bigger and more useful opening, plus a surely better setup to fold rear seats down? (Even two-seat cars are better with a hatch.) I think hatchbacks and liftbacks traditionally look better than their betrunked counterparts, too.

The new Honda Prelude is a great example of this. Peoples' opinions on the hybrid sports car are very mixed, mine included, but pretty much everyone agrees that it rules that Honda gave the Prelude a nice liftback instead of sticking it with a trunk. So now, dear reader, I turn the spotlight on you: What car do you think would be better with a hatchback or liftback?

Whether you're talking about a sedan, a coupe, or some other sort of vehicle with a trunk or different cargo setup, all answers are welcome. You can imagine a totally new body style, or say you want to keep the styling and everything the same, just add on a liftback.