What Car Would Be Better If It Had A Hatchback Or Liftback?
If there's one thing that all automotive enthusiasts can agree on — or, at least, that most of us can agree on — it's that hatchbacks and liftbacks rule. Sure, having a traditional trunk might give you added security for your stuff and better chassis rigidity, but wouldn't you rather have a much bigger and more useful opening, plus a surely better setup to fold rear seats down? (Even two-seat cars are better with a hatch.) I think hatchbacks and liftbacks traditionally look better than their betrunked counterparts, too.
The new Honda Prelude is a great example of this. Peoples' opinions on the hybrid sports car are very mixed, mine included, but pretty much everyone agrees that it rules that Honda gave the Prelude a nice liftback instead of sticking it with a trunk. So now, dear reader, I turn the spotlight on you: What car do you think would be better with a hatchback or liftback?
Whether you're talking about a sedan, a coupe, or some other sort of vehicle with a trunk or different cargo setup, all answers are welcome. You can imagine a totally new body style, or say you want to keep the styling and everything the same, just add on a liftback.
My pick
My answer is one that I've been thinking this about for years: The Toyota GR86. One of the last affordable sports cars on sale, the GR86 is great to drive, great to look at, and pretty great to live with. What stops me from really loving the GR86 is the fact that it has a trunk instead of a liftback like its 1980s AE86 namesake.
Yes, I know that the original AE86 Corolla was offered in both slanted hatchback and notchback coupe body styles, the latter of which has a trunk. But the new GR86 doesn't really evoke the notchback AE86s in its design, and I don't think changing its trunk to a hatch would change the excellent existing styling. And yes, I know that Toyota will sell you the Supra, which is a liftback, but that car is a lot more expensive and not as fun to drive. You can fold down the back seats to create a nice pass-through, but the trunk opening is still pretty small and there's not a ton of cargo space overall.
So what about you, Jalop reading this? What car do you wish had a liftback or hatchback? Let me know in the comments, and I'll round up my favorites later this week.