What's The Best Engine Of All Time?

Friends, it's time to answer the big question in automobiles once and for all. Since time immemorial, auto enthusiasts have argued over engines, but today we settle all discussion. Today, we make a decision, and we live with what we've chosen for the remainder of human history. We can end all debate here, and move on to bigger and better things. We will answer, once and for all: What's the best engine?

Cars, bikes, planes, if it moves people from point A to point B then it's up for grabs here. You can pick a fire-breathing sportbike engine, a car motor that laid the groundwork for countless vehicles that followed, or just a locomotive you think looks neat. Rockets, boats, it's all on the table. With all the engines in human history to pick from, what engine — or motor, for the EV fans — is the best engine ever conceived by human minds or assembled by human hands?