Highway Mile Markers Are Still Essential, Even If You Don't Use Them

Physical distance markers have been around since long before modern highways. They were used as a measure of progress and to determine just how far you travelled. Contemporary highway mile markers are the present-day evolution of this idea. You will find them dotted along U.S. highways and interstates, including some of the oldest highways still in use today. They provide a fixed reference point that shows how far you have travelled and how many miles are left before you reach a state's borders or a popular destination.

The numbering follows a consistent directional logic. For south-north highways, the miles increase as you move toward the north. Similarly, for east-west highways, the numbers increase as you move toward the east. The numbers don't indicate the total length of the highway that you have traversed. Rather, they reset at every state's border and only show how much you have travelled in that specific state. Due to this structure, drivers, emergency responders, and transportation agencies can be sure they are on the same page when identifying locations.

Even if a driver doesn't constantly check the mile markers, the system keeps working in the back end. You see, the exit numbers on most highways are directly linked with the mile markers, which means you can easily calculate the distance between exits. As a shared point of reference, these markers are used for everything from roadside assistance to traffic reports.