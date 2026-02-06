This Ferrari Has Earned Its Patina So You Jabronis Better Not Restore It

I'm nearly positive that a statistically insignificant portion of the Ferrari community agrees with me, but this 1959 Ferrari 250 GT Coupe coming up for auction in March is aesthetically perfect as it sits. Any effort to restore this car back to like-new condition would be not only a waste of money, but a near-criminal automotive sin.

There's an old saying in the vintage car community that a car is only original once. As soon as you commit to restoring a vehicle, trying to get it looking like new again, its originality has been compromised. An original vehicle, and especially one with heavy patina, is a vehicle that has lived a life, has stories to tell, and brings a little of its history along for the ride every time you drive it. A restored vehicle, however, is a liability that owners are often reticent to drive, fearing that adding miles to the odometer will make it less than perfect again.

Gooding Christie's

While perusing the Gooding Christie's auction catalog for the upcoming Amelia Island Auctions next month, I noticed a vehicle with so much presence it stopped me in my tracks. Any old joker with money can have a perfect Ferrari 250 GT Coupe, but only one person (also with money) will be able to have this incredible patina machine. Over the last 57 years, it has aged like a fine wine, and much like grapes that sit on a shelf for decades, it has the kind of flavor a true connoisseur could enjoy.

According to the auction listing, this car has been in static storage, untouched by the light of day since man first set foot on the moon. And that delicate Pinninfarina bodywork looks all the better for it. When it isn't nasty and structural, rust can absolutely create an aesthetically miraculous vision.