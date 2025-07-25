Someone Lend Me $4,000,000 So I Can Buy The Only Ferrari To Do Time At Gitmo

This Ferrari 340 America Touring Berlinetta, chassis number 0126A, is a rare bird as one of just 23 of the original 340 Americas, and one of just two in Touring bodywork. It's the car's history, however, that makes it a one-of-one. After spending some time bouncing around Europe, including a stint with Charlie Chaplan's son Sidney, the gorgeous and sophisticated V12 Ferrari ran into hard times in America and was fitted with some hotrodder's probably more powerful Ford flathead V8 and shipped off to Guantanamo Bay for penance. For most of the 1960s this beautiful eggcrate-grille Ferrari popped and banged around the U.S. Naval base in Cuba under the care of an officer stationed there (who reportedly died during the Vietnam War). It isn't immediately clear, but this wistful and slender machine may have been present for the Cuban missile crisis. When a car lives through history, some of that history is stored within its sheetmetal. While I love this car for its beauty and the now-returned Italian V12, its history is fascinating to me, and maybe worth the cost of admission.

The car has been restored to its original build specifications, and is presented as one of the most perfect examples of pre-250 GT Ferrari motoring. I'll be honest, I kind of love everything about it. The squinty and somewhat droopy Touring bodywork is tremendous, and the 340 cars got the 4.1-liter Lampredi "big engine" from Ferrari's period racing cars. This one was lovingly restored a decade ago, and this is the perfect opportunity for someone to help the car earn some patina back through, you know, actual use.