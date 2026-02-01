What Kind Of Semi Truck Was Optimus Prime?

Those who grew up watching the original "Transformers" cartoons on TV in the '80s knew Optimus Prime as an alien machine that could turn into a red-and-blue Class 8 flat-nose truck able to pull an entire combat deck trailer. (Luckily for Optimus, he and his load weren't required to weigh in often like other trucks.) The character — and the truck that he transforms into — became synonymous with courage, bravery, dependability, and fearless leadership.

That truck happens to be a Freightliner 8664 cab-over semi truck, which has been forever embedded in the hearts and minds of Transformers fans as the iconic Optimus Prime alt-mode. If the Autobot leader wasn't a sentient robot from another galaxy far away, it's likely that the Freightliner he turns into would have a Cummins NTC-350 or Detroit Diesel power plant capable of generating at least 350 horsepower, if not far more.

However, Optimus wasn't always a Freightliner. Even when focusing entirely on his live-action appearances, his most notable appearances went from the vintage '80s truck look into more modern alternatives. Not all of these were flat-nose trucks, either, generating plenty of arguments over whether those versions make for good representations of the character.