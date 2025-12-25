What Happens If You Put Diesel In A Gas Car?

We all make stupid mistakes. As a driver, one of the worst mistakes you can make is topping your car up with the wrong fuel. This is a task we normally complete on autopilot — we've all done it a thousand times before, and so concentration tends to go out the window when completing such a simple job. Sometimes, it's not even the driver's fault — one Colorado gas station allegedly pumped diesel instead of gasoline in 2020.

However, if you're in a different car than usual — perhaps borrowing one from a friend, or in a rental on vacation — it can be easy to reach for one pump when you should be grabbing the other. Or, maybe you're just paying so little attention, you simply grab the wrong one without realizing — stranger things have happened.

Regardless of how or why it has happened, if you've put diesel in your gas car, you need to know what to do about it. The consequences can be pretty dire and very expensive. However, if you notice before cranking the key and act fast by calling a professional to help out, then you might just save yourself thousands. We cover the details below, but if you're reading this in an emergency after just topping up with the wrong fuel, here's the main takeaway — do not start the car.