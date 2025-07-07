Spark Ignition Vs. Compression Ignition: How Do These Two Engines Differ?

A fundamental difference between gasoline and diesel engines is that a gasoline engine uses spark ignition while a diesel engine uses compression ignition. Before we delve deeper, let's understand how a four-stroke engine works, as modern gasoline and diesel engines are four-stroke engines. The engine consists of one or more pistons that move up and down a cylinder. The piston is connected to a crankshaft via a connecting rod and the reciprocating piston movement is converted into rotary movement of the crankshaft.

The four strokes are intake, compression, power and exhaust. A piston moves down a cylinder, sucking air (or an air-fuel mixture, in a gasoline engine) into the cylinder. Then the piston moves back up, squeezing the contents of the cylinder. The contents are ignited and a mini explosion occurs, pushing the piston down. Then the piston moves back up, pushing the burnt contents out of the cylinder.

In a gasoline engine, air and fuel are mixed before entering the cylinder. Once the mixture is compressed, it's lit up with the help of a spark plug, similar to lighting a match. In a diesel engine, there is no spark plug and only air is introduced into the cylinder. There the air is compressed and gets hot. Compressing a gas makes it hot, and this happens to the air inside the cylinder. It gets hot enough to ignite diesel when it's sprayed into the combustion chamber. This is a more efficient method of combustion, and a primary reason why diesel engines offer better economy than gas engines.