Used Lexus LCs Are Finally Starting To Show Up For Less Than $50,000

Now, I won't pretend that every single used Lexus LC 500 now costs less than $50,000. Depending on how picky you are and how willing you are to travel, you may need a budget closer to $65,000 or higher to get what you really want. And if you have your heart set on a convertible, be prepared to spend at least $75,000 and probably a good bit more. That said, it isn't like I found only a single coupe listed for $49,999.99. There are actually several LC 500s with clean titles and prices listed in the high-$40,000 range.

For example, here's a white 2018 Lexus LC 500 with just under 95,000 miles on it in Rhode Island for $49,980. On some cars, that would be a lot of miles, but I guarantee that LC 500 is just starting to break in. Would it be more exciting with different paint and a different color interior? Sure, but you don't get to be picky when you're shopping for the least expensive LC 500s in the country. It also appears to be a much better deal than this nearly identical example in San Diego that's listed at $49,955 but has nearly 115,000 miles on it.

If you don't mind the fact that there aren't any photos yet, there's also a 124,000-mile LC 500 in St. Louis that undercuts both of those with a list price of $47,995. Allegedly, it's white over black, which I suspect a lot of people will prefer, even if it isn't quite as good a deal. Alternatively, you could swap the naturally aspirated V8 for a hybrid V6 and pick up this Nightfall Micah-over-beige 2018 LC 500h in Florida with a mere 71,181 miles on it for $46,299. Personally, I'd pay extra and accept the worse gas mileage for the V8, but the hybrid is still an LC and definitely still counts.

That doesn't exactly give you a ton of options, but at the same time, there's a good chance you don't live too terribly far from one of those four. If you really wanted, you could make it work. At least as long as you're OK with a white car or a hybrid. However, if we keep spreading the rumor that used LC 500s are icky and gross, I bet we can get those prices down even further.