What New Car Will Break Your Heart The Most When It's Finally Canceled?

Also, for me, personally — someone who desperately wants a used LC 500 but can't currently afford the $50,000 or so that sellers still want for even the cheapest examples — it's extra sad. If Lexus had kept building the LC 500 forever, perhaps old ones would have continued to get cheaper forever, and I'd eventually be able to put one in my garage. Now, who knows? Maybe my idea to spread a rumor that all LC 500s are icky and gross could still work.

I'm not crying. I promise. My eyes are just dry from silently staring at the wall ever since we got the news. It's fine. I'm sure I'll be fine. Eventually.

Of course, not everyone will be heartbroken that Lexus finally stopped building the LC 500, and I get that. We all have different tastes in cars, and not everybody has to like the same stuff. Many would even say that's a big part of what makes the car enthusiast community so great. But it's also true that no car can go on forever. Eventually, every car has to go to the big race track in the sky, and no matter what you love, one day, it will leave you, too.

So, with that in mind, what new car would you say will probably break your heart the most when it inevitably gets canceled? Let us know down in the comments (and then tell everyone you know to buy new LC 500s, since they fixed the sludge problem and got rid of the spiders that plague those icky, used LC 500s that are still far too expensive).