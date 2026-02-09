Here's How To Wash Your Car In Winter Without Turning It Into An Icicle

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The winter season is among the harshest and most grueling for your jalopy. Freezing temperatures, road salts, and thick, muddy grime all combine to turn your ride into a filthy mess. Winter also makes it somewhat inconvenient to wash cars, but washing often during the snowy season is essential. It's a fail-safe way to prevent rust and corrosion from ruining your car's paint, undercarriage, and eventual resale value.

There has to be a compromise, because how the heck should you wash a car in the cold if the freezing weather insists on you sipping hot chocolate in front of a fireplace? It all boils down to timing and using the right tools and techniques. There's no point in trying if the mercury drops below 32 degrees Fahrenheit, because washing a car in that sort of weather will definitely turn your ride into an icicle. In fact, you might even risk freezing the metal locks and doors. Instead, it's better to wash during the warmest parts of the day. You should aim for midday or in the afternoon, or you should simply watch for when the outside temperature is above 35 degrees Fahrenheit (1.6 degrees Celsius).