How Often Should You Wash Your Car In The Winter?

Winter brings many welcome things, like the season's first snowfall, hot chocolate, or an excuse to use your car's heated seats. Yet, precipitation and freezing temperatures are also accompanied by road salt, a necessity to minimize slipperiness. Depending on where you live, these treatments may be used occasionally or routinely. There are also different formulations, such as sodium chloride, calcium chloride, and magnesium chloride, which vary in cost and effectiveness. However, they all have one thing in common: the ability to accelerate the development of rust (oxidation) on metal. Sodium on French fries is good, sodium on your car, not so much.

Short of staying home, there's no way to prevent your car from coming in contact with road salt. The next best thing is keeping it clean. This isn't to maintain a shiny exterior, which is almost impossible on wet or slushy roads, but to prevent the buildup of residue that can start to eat away at the body panels and undercarriage. Cleaning frequency depends on the level of brine exposure. At minimum, wash once a month, and wash more frequently if you regularly drive your car on salted roads. There are also unbreakable winter driving rules to consider.