What Features Increase A Car's Resale Value Most?

When it comes to resale, think less about what makes the car look good and more about what makes it work better. Across our sample vehicles, the options that consistently padded the resale price were the ones that improved safety, comfort, or capability. Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS), for instance, added a respectable $630 to an Altima's private-party value and a significant $1,500 to the S-Class. The humble sunroof also punched above its weight, adding around $480 to the Altima and a whopping $1,400 to the big Benz. People like staring at the sky, apparently.

The story gets even clearer with trucks and performance cars. On the Ford F-150, opting for four-wheel drive added a cool $1,800, the tow package tacked on another $1,000, and an upgraded engine brought in an extra $2,200. Nobody seems to care about fancy wheels on a workhorse, especially when anyone can change those out to their preference anyway.

Similarly, on the 911, the option that added the most resale value was an upgrade to the stereo and infotainment system. Even for cars where forum guys swear they "never used the radio — just listen to the exhaust, bro," the numbers tell a different story.