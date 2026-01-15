Suspended Ford Worker Who Was Flipped Off By Trump Made So Much Money On GoFundMe He Paused Donations

President Trump giving the middle-finger to a Ford employee who apparently calls it like he sees it seems to be the best thing that has ever happened to him — financially at least. TJ Sabula, a 40-year old United Auto Workers Local 600 line worker, was quickly suspended with pay by Ford after heckling the President while he was visiting one of its factories in Michigan (the President, in turn, flipped him the bird and apparently mouthed "F**k you.") But, soon after, a pair of GoFundMe pages were set up for Sabula and they took off like wildfire.

As of mid-morning on January 15, the pair of campaigns for Sabula have raised $811,010 from nearly 35,000 separate donations. Sabula, seeming to be a stand-up guy, actually decided to stop accepting donations, indicating he and his family had more than enough.

In an update on one of the pages, Sabula wrote, "We greatly appreciate the outpouring of support! At this time we are closing donations to this campaign and encourage you to look for other causes and organizations to support. We appreciate every single donation, comment, share, and sign of support!" The other page had a similar message and said it was also closing donations. I'm not sure I'm big enough to ever stop taking free money, but good for him.