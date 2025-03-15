These V6 Engines Put The LS1 V8 To Shame

There are no two ways about it, General Motors' LS1 V8 engine is an automotive icon. The raw American motor has been ripping up drag strips and terrorizing neighborhoods for almost three decades now in cars like the C5 Corvette and the Chevrolet Camaro.

Across different models, the all-American V8 kicks out as much as 350 horsepower and helped the C5 Corvette onto a top speed of 175 mph. These days, however, V8 power isn't as mighty as it once was.

In fact, there are some V6 motors out there today that put the LS1 to shame in terms of power, performance and, less excitingly, in terms of things like fuel economy. So, where can you find these might V6 motors, I hear you ask?