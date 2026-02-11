Here's How Much A 2021 Mazda Miata Has Depreciated In 5 Years

If you're after a fun-loving sports car for weekend drives, or even just something topless to brighten up that otherwise dull morning commute, then the Mazda Miata is the obvious answer. Sure, you could spend four or five times as much on a drop-top Porsche 911, or double for the soon-to-be withdrawn BMW Z4, but why spend more when Japan's tried-and-tested recipe is there for the taking?

It's up to us to keep the Miata alive, which means we need to keep buying it, but a new model costs $29,830, and that's including all mandatory dealer and destination fees, which many brands are increasing due to tariffs. So it's understandable that many prefer to turn to the used market.

You could maximize your savings by buying a leggy 2016 example, but in the interest of enjoying that famed reliability, the sweet spot would more likely be a five-year-old example, rather than one that's seen a decade's worth of backroads. According to Kelley Blue Book (KBB), a 2021 Miata (the MSRP of which was roughly $2,000 cheaper than it is now) will have dropped just under $10,000 of its original value over the last five years, resulting in a current resale value in the region of $18,250. $10,000 in depreciation might seem like an awful lot, but let's add some context.