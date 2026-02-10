Here's How Much A 2021 Volvo S90 Has Depreciated In 5 Years

The Volvo S90 turned heads when it launched in 2016. The sleek exterior and Scandinavian-influenced cabin marked a dramatic change of direction compared with the stodgy S80 it replaced. At the same time, Volvo sought to crack the luxury sedan market dominated by German brands. However, the Swedish automaker decided to focus on crossovers and exited the sedan business in 2025. Both the S90 and midsize S60 left the lineup, pushing value-focused consumers into the used market and into a group of unique luxury cars that make more financial sense than buying new.

For shoppers looking for a second-hand European luxury car, the S90 could be a smart buy thanks to its status as a discontinued model. Add in significant depreciation — 52% to 57% over five years — and the 2021 Volvo S90 looks even better value for money.

We targeted the 2021 model year because 5-year-old vehicles can offer a sweet spot in the used car market, balancing resale value and modern technology. To put this buying opportunity in perspective, we're comparing the depreciation of the 2021 Volvo S90 against the BMW 5 Series, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, and Audi A6 from the same year. Data comes from two sources: iSeeCars and CarEdge.