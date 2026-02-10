Here's How Much A 2021 Volvo S90 Has Depreciated In 5 Years
The Volvo S90 turned heads when it launched in 2016. The sleek exterior and Scandinavian-influenced cabin marked a dramatic change of direction compared with the stodgy S80 it replaced. At the same time, Volvo sought to crack the luxury sedan market dominated by German brands. However, the Swedish automaker decided to focus on crossovers and exited the sedan business in 2025. Both the S90 and midsize S60 left the lineup, pushing value-focused consumers into the used market and into a group of unique luxury cars that make more financial sense than buying new.
For shoppers looking for a second-hand European luxury car, the S90 could be a smart buy thanks to its status as a discontinued model. Add in significant depreciation — 52% to 57% over five years — and the 2021 Volvo S90 looks even better value for money.
We targeted the 2021 model year because 5-year-old vehicles can offer a sweet spot in the used car market, balancing resale value and modern technology. To put this buying opportunity in perspective, we're comparing the depreciation of the 2021 Volvo S90 against the BMW 5 Series, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, and Audi A6 from the same year. Data comes from two sources: iSeeCars and CarEdge.
Five-year depreciation for the Volvo S90
iSeeCars estimates that a 2021 Volvo S90 depreciates at a rate of 56.9% over five years. An example with an original MSRP of $56,690 (the price of the mid-tier T6 Inscription with a $995 destination charge) would now be worth $32,257. A review of Autotrader listings shows dealer offerings in the $28,000 to $35,000 range, indicating the depreciation estimate is accurate. The Volvo's depreciation (56.9%) is worse than the average (53.6%) for all midsize luxury sedans, according to iSeeCars. If that's eye-opening, remember there are other cars that depreciate faster.
CarEdge is more generous with its evaluation of the 2021 S90, forecasting a 52.25% depreciation rate. Looking beyond the half-decade mark, CarEdge reports that depreciation for the S90 continues at notable rates. After seven years, this sedan will take a 68.17% value hit. At 10 years, depreciation climbs to 76.98%. iSeeCars shows a similar pattern for these periods at 69.9% and 79.2%, respectively.
CarEdge bases its estimates on good-condition examples that average 13,500 miles per year, and compares marketplace listings to original prices when making its calculations.
Volvo S90 depreciation compared to other luxury sedans
Depreciation plays a key role in how the Volvo S90 stacks up against other luxury sedans. Of course, there are pros and cons to buying a German car, which also includes depreciation. And how the S90 compares to the Teutonic trio of Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz depends on which valuations you want to believe.
If you look at iSeeCars' predictions, the Volvo's five-year depreciation rate of 56.9% matches the company's estimate for the Mercedes-Benz E-Class. Meanwhile, the value drop increases to 60.9% for the Audi A6. The BMW 5 Series does even worse at 61.4%. Shoppers may find a lower bottom line for the A6 or 5 Series, depending on the original MSRP, mileage, and condition.
CarEdge's valuations offer lower five-year depreciation across the board. However, the S90's 52.25% decrease in value is larger than those of its rivals. In comparison, Car Edge offers a 51.1% forecast for the A6, 50.89% for the BMW 5 Series (specifically the 530), and 46.85% for the E-Class.