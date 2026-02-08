Why Is There No Interstate 50 Or 60?

At the very inception of the interstate system, officials decided the numbers would not be random. Highways already existed at the time, and they needed a network that would coexist alongside them and be scalable nationwide.

All they had to do was borrow and flip the logic of the U.S. highways number codes, meaning only long-distance routes between regions were assigned one- and two-digit numbers. Similarly, routes running north to south were assigned odd numbers, while even numbers went to routes running east to west.

To make it easy for people to discern routes that were nationally significant, numbers that ended with zero or five were reserved. Some of these major routes are now among the best highways in the U.S., according to truckers. Reserving these numbers shrank the pool of numbers available for other routes, but that doesn't explain the absence of some numbers entirely.