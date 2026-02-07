Here's How Much A 2020 Subaru WRX Has Depreciated In 5 Years

Nowadays, the Subaru WRX is very far removed from the near-deified rallying icon it once was, but it remains a pragmatic performance car nonetheless. You still get the practical four-door configuration, up to five seats, all-wheel drive, exciting handling, and a turbocharged flat-four engine with plenty of power. Take the 2020 model. It is part of the VA-generation WRX that spanned the 2015-2021 model years and, as such, has a 2.0-liter direct-injected turbo flat-four producing 268 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque in the regular models.

The WRX STI amps up those numbers to 310 hp and 290 lb-ft courtesy of a larger 2.5-liter turbocharged flat-four. This makes the WRX one of the more practical choices for those seeking a performance car that can handle common everyday activities like grocery shopping or school runs. And it shows in the way it holds its value. According to CarEdge data, the 2020 Subaru WRX has managed to keep around 67% of its original value after five years, which translates to a five-year depreciation of about 33%.

All this assumes a $32,507 price at new for the 2020 WRX, the vehicle is still in good condition, and the average owner drives 13,500 miles per year, meaning a current resale value of $21,813. However, different trims depreciate at different rates, and resale values from KBB show the rate of depreciation is much higher for certain versions. With that in mind, we've looked at how much the individual 2020 Subaru WRX trims have depreciated over the last five years, as well as how the four-door sports sedan's depreciation compares to its major rivals below.