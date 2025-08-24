What Does Subaru's WRX Acronym Stand For?

Subaru first launched the WRX in 1992, in its domestic market of Japan, as a performance-focused variant of the Subaru Impreza. Those three little letters on the back — WRX — clearly weren't just for show: they designated real performance. And they weren't just a random assortment of letters. Rather, WRX stands for World Rally Experimental. This reflected Subaru's commitment to competing at the highest levels of rallying, continuing on from the success found by the Legacy, which would continue to sell alongside the Impreza.

The WRX earned instant credibility on a global scale by winning three consecutive manufacturer's championships in the World Rally Championship, going up against Ford's Escort RS Cosworth and the first Lancer Evo. Subaru would be the first Japanese automaker to achieve such a feat, and this success continued beyond just the WRC. It's a less celebrated achievement, but the WRX also secured notable victories later in life, such as a class win at the 24-hour Nürburgring race in 2011.

Notable success for the aptly named "World Rally Experimental" models also came in Australia, where the potent Japanese sedan really became dominant. It managed to capture ten consecutive driver's championships in the Australian Rally Championship, along with seven manufacturer's crowns, before Subaru withdrew undefeated in 2005. With a track record like this, it's a real wonder why anyone else even turned up to compete. Further salt was rubbed into the wounds of competitors when Subaru returned to competition in 2016, and delivered another title, further reinforcing the WRX's competitive pedigree.