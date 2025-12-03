Here's How Much A 2020 Honda Civic Type R Has Depreciated In 5 Years

For driving enthusiasts, the humble hot hatch has been a saving grace in recent decades. While dedicated sports cars are wonderful, if you've got kids to drop off and groceries to get, then something with four doors and a properly-sized trunk is a must. Rather than settling for a lackluster Toyota Camry or Honda Fit, hot hatchbacks offer a happy medium. They have the practicality of the body style coupled with a hot engine, dynamic suspension set-up, and — where still available — an engaging six-speed manual transmission.

Alongside all-time greats such as the Volkswagen Golf GTI and Toyota GR Corolla — which we test drove just earlier this year — the Honda Civic Type R has been leading the class for some time now. Its boosted inline-four engine provides heaps of horsepower, the front-wheel drive layout is predictable and chuckable, and the driver-focused cabin helps to amplify the whole experience. The only downside is, along with everything else at the moment, the Civic Type R is now quite an expensive beast. It sports an MSRP of $45,895, plus taxes, dealer, and destination fees.

One saving grace, however, is that performance cars do tend to hold their value quite well. To demonstrate how much value a brand-new Type R might retain, we can take a look at how much a 2020 model has depreciated over the last five years. Kelley Blue Book (KBB) reports that, when new, a 2020 Type R would have set you back $37,950. The good news is that KBB now places a value of $32,533 on that same car, representing a loss of just $5,417.