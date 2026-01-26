Here's How Much A 2020 VW Golf GTI Has Depreciated In 5 Years

The Volkswagen GTI helped define the hot hatch segment when it launched half a century ago. Even in today's SUV- and truck-centered market, there's still room for a small, efficient liftback. However, with a starting price of $36,320 (including destination charges), a factory-fresh GTI may not be in everyone's budget.

The obvious alternative is shopping for a used VW GTI to take advantage of the depreciation that affects most models. Targeting the 2020 model year makes sense here. CarEdge reports a five-year depreciation rate of almost 41%, making this edition relatively affordable. Also, every trim from this year features driver-assist goodies like automatic emergency braking and blind-spot monitoring. Enthusiasts may have an additional reason to shop pre-owned: Volkswagen delivered the last GTI with a stick last year. Autotrader listings reveal that half of the 2020 GTIs with a clean title and accident-free history offer a row-your-own-gears setup.

We'll look at data from both CarEdge and iSeeCars for a more complete picture of GTI depreciation, focusing on the five-year benchmark. Even if you're selling or trading in a 2020 GTI, you'll want a better understanding of what happens to your vehicle's value. Buyers may also be curious about how the 2020 GTI's depreciation compares to other compact sporty cars. So, we'll add the Honda Civic Si to the mix. Sure, it's not a hatchback, but it comes close to the GTI's engaging spirit. The Mazda3 hatchback was also included in the match-up, even if its 186 horsepower is underwhelming next to the 228-hp GTI. We stayed away from the Subaru WRX, Hyundai Elantra N, and a few others because they either had only all-wheel drive (the GTI is front-wheel drive) or weren't available for the 2020 model year.