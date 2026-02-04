These Are Your Ideal Bug-Out Cars

The world is bad, and it only seems to be getting worse. Government crackdowns on free speech, ads floating in the sky over our heads, vehicles manufactured for the express purpose of surviving an apocalypse — we're living in a cyberpunk dystopia, only without all the cool jackets. That's why I asked you all earlier this week what you'd ideally drive to bug out from this crapsack world, and now it's time to look through all your answers.

Hearteningly, plenty of you talked about bugging in — not going out to the boonies to live off the land and canned rations, but joining up with other people to protect and support each other. This is what we should all be doing. But there's no rule on the books saying a dog can't get a group together to move to a safer location, and with that in mind we can look through the list of vehicles you'd like to make that great escape in.