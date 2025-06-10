What's The Ugliest Car You Still Like Anyway?

When designers are allowed to really do their thing, cars can look like literal works of art, and unlike most sculptures, they actually move and interact with their environment. At their best, they legitimately deliver on the ad copy's promise of "dynamic design." Of course, the opposite can be true, too. Some cars just don't look good at all, whether it's because the design is just a little too out there for your personal taste or because the powers that be started messing with the design, usually to lower costs and hopefully boost profits.

At the same time, though, an ugly car isn't automatically a bad car. Looks aren't the only thing that matters, and if you bring enough to the table, plenty of people will be more than willing to overlook your disappointing exterior. Or at least that's what I tell myself any time I see myself in a mirror.