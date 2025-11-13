At $18,900, Will This 2018 Porsche Macan Make Do?

Driving down the street, no one needs to know that today's Nice Price or No Dice Macan has a Volkswagen engine under the Porsche badge on its hood. Let's see what such subterfuge should rightfully be worth.

There's a maxim that goes "Anything worth doing is worth doing well." That's a laudable notion, but it leaves open the door to subjective opinions about just what exactly constitutes the exemplar of what "well done" is.

Take, for example, the 1972 Alfa Romeo 2000 GTV that we looked at yesterday. Its seller claimed the car had been fully restored. However, the pictures in the ad made it obvious that the GTV had been refreshed to an individual's vision rather than the factory's. That might call into question just how "full" its restoration is, as well as whether it is worth the substantial $50,500 asking price. You all answered that latter question, deeming the price too high, and dunning the Alfa in an overwhelming 83% 'No Dice' loss.