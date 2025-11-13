At $18,900, Will This 2018 Porsche Macan Make Do?
Driving down the street, no one needs to know that today's Nice Price or No Dice Macan has a Volkswagen engine under the Porsche badge on its hood. Let's see what such subterfuge should rightfully be worth.
There's a maxim that goes "Anything worth doing is worth doing well." That's a laudable notion, but it leaves open the door to subjective opinions about just what exactly constitutes the exemplar of what "well done" is.
Take, for example, the 1972 Alfa Romeo 2000 GTV that we looked at yesterday. Its seller claimed the car had been fully restored. However, the pictures in the ad made it obvious that the GTV had been refreshed to an individual's vision rather than the factory's. That might call into question just how "full" its restoration is, as well as whether it is worth the substantial $50,500 asking price. You all answered that latter question, deeming the price too high, and dunning the Alfa in an overwhelming 83% 'No Dice' loss.
Porsche's Mac Daddy
Whether or not you consider Porsche's Cayenne and Macan crossovers to be 'true' Porsches, their popularity and critical value to the marque's balance sheet are unassailable. Both models outsell all other Porsche products by a healthy margin, with the Macan having held the title of brand best-seller for the better part of the last decade. The healthy margins they generate mean more money for the continued development of the company's beloved sports cars, so the next time you see a Macan or Cayenne owner, offer them a nod of appreciation for their service to the brand.
Alternatively, maybe just go out and buy yourself a nice little Porsche crossover, like this 2018 Macan 2.0. These models are standouts in the crossover category for their sharp handling and good looks. This is the base model, but even with the adopted platform and non-Porsche powertrain, these four-pot Macans still manage to feel very on-brand.
The Audi connection
Porsche introduced the four-cylinder Macan in 2016 as the line's entry-level model and the company's lowest-priced vehicle. While built by Porsche and featuring unique styling and suspension tuning, there's a lot of Audi Q5 DNA in all Macan models, especially in the 2.0.
That starts with the engine, which is a 252-horsepower edition of Volkswagen's EA-888 turbocharged four. Versions of this mill power the likes of Audi's S3 and Volkswagen's Golf GTI and R, so it's in good company. In the Macan, it's paired with Porsche's seven-speed PDK transmission and an Audi Quattro-derived automatic AWD system.
According to the ad, that drivetrain has pushed this Macan for a total of 80,000 and change miles over the span of two owners. That works out to a reasonably average 12K a year. Per the pictures in the ad, neither those miles nor the years are evident in this Macan's bodywork. And while this is the base model, as evidenced by its gunmetal brake calipers and lack of brightwork around the windows, it doesn't look cheap in any way. The 18-inch factory alloys help in that department. Those appear uncurbed and are wrapped in Michelin meats, so you know someone cares enough about the car to feed it the good stuff.
Sport Chronology
There's a lot more to like in this Macan's cabin. The base Macan is fitted with Alcantara upholstery on the seat centers and piano black trim on the dash and door caps. Aside from some wear on the driver's seat side bolster, all of that seems to have held up well on this car.
There are some nice additions to spruce things up here, too. The Sport Chrono package option box was checked on this Porsche's build sheet, meaning it has an upgraded suspension, remapped transmission coding, active engine mounts, and a cute little stopwatch in the dash above the infotainment screen. Back seat passengers get their own air vents, but no extra clocks.
Other features here include dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, a backup camera, and built-in navigation in the Porsche Communications Management (PCM) unit. And yes, in true Porsche fashion, the ignition key is on the left side of the steering wheel.
Bargain basement?
When new, this Macan likely commanded over $60K to drive off the lot. That's a lot of cheddar in the grand scheme of things, but on Planet Porsche, that's cheap-seats money. Here we are now, seven years out from new, with its warranty long ago expired, and the Macan, unlike almost all of Porsche's sports cars, has depreciated over the ensuing years. This one asks $18,900 for its low miles and clean title. Is that cheap enough for this capable but base model?
What do you say? Is this 2.0 Macan a deal at that $18,900 asking? Or for that much would you demand pure Porsche power?
You decide!
Los Angeles, California, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.
H/T to Don R. for the hookup!
Help me out with Nice Price or No Dice. Contact me at robemslie@gmail.com and send a fixed-price tip. Remember to include your commenter handle.