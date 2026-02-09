Harley-Davidson Rejected The Softail Before It Became A Hit

The iconic brand known for legendary cruisers such as the Sportster, Heritage Classic, and Panhead very nearly missed out on one of its most celebrated series, the Softail. Among the iconic Harley-Davidson motorcycles made famous after appearing on the big screen, it's hard to forget the Softail Fat-Boy, featured in "Terminator 2: Judgment Day."

Traditionally, Harley-Davidson's bikes relied on a rigid frame that offered a certain vintage look and was fairly straightforward in design. More importantly, it defined the ride and feel. With no rear suspension, there was nothing preventing the back wheel from conveying every nuance of the open road, fostering a strong connection between rider and motorcycle. However, you wouldn't exactly describe the spine-jarring experience as comfortable.

Then Bill Davis, an engineer and Harley-Davidson enthusiast, developed a new frame that captured the brand's vintage look but incorporated a rear suspension system, hiding the spring/hydraulic shock absorbers below the seat. When Davis approached Willie G. Davidson, chief styling officer of Harley-Davidson, in the mid-'70s with his unique frame, Davidson declined to move forward with the idea. But in the early '80's, the motorcycle giant bought the rights and other associated materials from Davis, launching the FXST Softail in the summer of '83.