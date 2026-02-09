Harley-Davidson Rejected The Softail Before It Became A Hit
The iconic brand known for legendary cruisers such as the Sportster, Heritage Classic, and Panhead very nearly missed out on one of its most celebrated series, the Softail. Among the iconic Harley-Davidson motorcycles made famous after appearing on the big screen, it's hard to forget the Softail Fat-Boy, featured in "Terminator 2: Judgment Day."
Traditionally, Harley-Davidson's bikes relied on a rigid frame that offered a certain vintage look and was fairly straightforward in design. More importantly, it defined the ride and feel. With no rear suspension, there was nothing preventing the back wheel from conveying every nuance of the open road, fostering a strong connection between rider and motorcycle. However, you wouldn't exactly describe the spine-jarring experience as comfortable.
Then Bill Davis, an engineer and Harley-Davidson enthusiast, developed a new frame that captured the brand's vintage look but incorporated a rear suspension system, hiding the spring/hydraulic shock absorbers below the seat. When Davis approached Willie G. Davidson, chief styling officer of Harley-Davidson, in the mid-'70s with his unique frame, Davidson declined to move forward with the idea. But in the early '80's, the motorcycle giant bought the rights and other associated materials from Davis, launching the FXST Softail in the summer of '83.
What changed Harley-Davidson's mind?
Historically, many have associated Harleys with concepts like rebellion, independence, and masculinity. The brand had cornered that section of the market, but in the 1980s may have been looking to lure other demographics into the fold as well. While no official sources verify it, the Softail may have been an opportunity to attract those who wouldn't otherwise be interested in the brand.
"The other thing that the Softail did is that it lowered the seat height, which is important because Harley wanted to bring in more women riders at the time," Buzz Kanter, who covered the industry in the 1980s as editor-in-chief of American Iron Magazine, said per RevZilla. (The height of the bike's seat is important because awkwardly attempting to balance on tiptoes to stabilize tends to mar the experience.) In 1986, the Ladies of Harley affiliate group was established, and member Gail Anderson won its first ride-in show with a custom FXSTC Softail.
American women comprised a mere 6% of bike owners in 1990, according to Motorcyclist, but almost two decades later had reached around 20%. The Softail series has continued to be popular among women, with Genevieve Schmitt, editor of Women Riders Now, speculating in 2009 that the Softail Deluxe FLSTN was a favorite due to its short 24.5-inch seat height. Of course, Harley-Davidson hasn't been the only brand looking to expand its appeal, as Royal Enfield is creating a new generation of female motorcycle racers.
Softails are great for lots of riders, but may not be enough to reverse slumping sales
While many female riders may enjoy the Softail's lower seat height, others have gravitated toward it for health-related issues. For example, user Rem posted on Harley Davidson Forums, "I have lumbar issues ... but still ride a lot on my two softails." Other riders described various back injuries, but pointed to Softail models like the Fat Boy as bikes that don't stress their conditions.
The Softail isn't necessarily a good beginner motorcycle, considering that its 2026 entry price begins at $14,999; a Harley-Davidson motorcycle that's best for new riders might be something like the Nightster, with its suggested starting price $5,000 cheaper. However, those who are more experienced (as in, not likely to dump the bike on account of a rookie mistake), might enjoy something like the affordable, punchy Street Bob ($14,999), or for longer distances a Heritage Classic Softail ($19,999) that can accommodate a passenger.
However, this legendary series might not be enough to help pull Harley out of its current funk. Harley-Davidson retail sales have been on a downward trend, going from 134,413 bikes sold in North America in 2021 to 102,023 in 2024. Much like the company did back in the '80s, perhaps it's time to connect with a new group of riders. America's top-selling motorcycle brand in 2025 isn't Harley-Davidson, and that has to do with younger riders favoring other brands, like Kawasaki.