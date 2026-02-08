Here's How Much Weight The Ford F-150 Has Gained Through The Years

Ford really transformed the American pickup truck industry when it launched its F-Series line of trucks way back in the late 1940s. It first arrived very much in the same way that pickup trucks had always arrived — geared towards hard work — which meant it was capable but basic, with little in the way of amenities or creature comforts.

As the years progressed, so did the F-Series. It wouldn't be until 1975 that the now ubiquitous F-150 would hit the scene, as a way of blending the best of both worlds between the heavy-duty F-250 and the light-duty F-100. Before long, the F-150 established itself as the hot-seller of the group, ultimately replacing the F-100 entirely and heading out on a mighty run that, to date, spans 51 years.

Throughout those last five decades, much has changed in the way of the F-150. Engines have come and gone – some naturally aspirated, some boosted, some even diesel – and the physical nature of the truck has changed somewhat too. Chrome bumpers were dropped, extra doors were added, fancy features and a smattering of comfort-oriented niceties made their way into the F-150. The result of all this growth is that the evergreen F-150 fluctuated an awful lot throughout the years in terms of weight.

So let's highlight the key points along that journey, starting out with the very first '75 F-150 and leading us right up until the modern day-variant. Along the way, we will revisit key generations and turning points in the F-150's history in order to see how the Ford measured up on the scales throughout its legendary tenure as America's favorite pickup truck.