Never Jump Start A Modern Car Without Checking For These Things First

Remember the days when you didn't have to think about what to do next if your car battery died? You just pulled out your trusty jumper cables and took care of it. Things aren't quite that simple anymore with modern cars. Nowadays, vehicles have a lot of complex electronics, not just in the dash, but under the hood as well. These electronics can be damaged in a jump start between two cars.

There's also the placement of the battery and whether you should even use it in a jump start. Many car companies have moved the battery away from the engine bay and want you to use remote terminal posts instead of the battery itself when performing a jump start. Hybrids and EVs are their own monsters entirely, with their own set of rules about jump starting (some manufactures even prohibit using them to jump start another vehicle). And then there's the question of whether the donor car should be running while setting up for a jump start.

All of this can be resolved, of course, by checking the owner's manuals of both cars involved in a potential jump start. The manual will tell you if your car should be used in a jump start. If there are any special requirements, like using remote terminals instead of the battery, the manual should tell you that as well. Whatever the case, you may want to check out our guide on how to tell whether you need a jump start or new battery.