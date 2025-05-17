So You Jump-Started A Hybrid The Wrong Way, How Bad Did You Just Mess Up?

Picture this. You're ready to drive around town in your hybrid car and realize you left the headlights on — oops. This could mean a couple of things, but there's a pretty good chance that the battery is dead. Or maybe it's a different scenario. Perhaps you left the car on standby while listening to the radio, or recently bought an aftermarket accessory known for parasitic draw. Regardless, it can be a real pain when you need to jump-start a car.

Can you even jump-start a hybrid safely? The simple answer is "yes". And yes, it is possible to jump-start another vehicle with a hybrid, but it's strongly recommend that you don't do that. Hybrid cars aren't made with jump-starting other vehicles in mind, which means they're not made to handle that kind of power transfer.

Now, most drivers know how to jump-start a traditional vehicle, but brain farts happen to us all. What if you mix up the terminals or the jumper cables? It can be problematic if you try to jump-start a hybrid the wrong way. A few things can happen: a damaged battery, harm to the vehicle overall, and some fried electrical components and/or wiring. Just like a traditional car, a hybrid will suffer from an improperly performed jump. More so, because hybrids draw power from a battery and not just a gas engine. And it can be worse — even deadly — if you try to jump-start the hybrid battery pack. Never do that.