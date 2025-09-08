We Might Be Running Low On Cargo Planes Soon

As if a global trade war hasn't been making stuff expensive enough, there's a decent chance that your delivery fees are about to go up, too. That's because the world's fleet of cargo planes is really starting to hit retirement age, but manufacturers just aren't making new planes fast enough to replace them. That will likely lead to a shortage sooner rather than later. Once that happens, the cargo companies will start charging more to put precious goods on their limited aircraft.

Every year, $8.3 trillion in trade flies through the air, or a third of all trade combined, as the Financial Times lays out in a report. The market for air freight has actually been growing, driven by the neverending growth of ecommerce, which is spiking demand for cheap Asian products in the West. But as that's all happening, nearly a quarter of all cargo planes are hitting their 25th birthdays, which is normally when they are put out to pasture. It is possible to keep them flying, and the freighters likely will, but that gets progressively more expensive to do.

So, where are the replacements? Well, the two biggest planemakers, Boeing and Airbus, are both dragging their feet. It turns out, if you flew on a trip anytime recently, this is party your fault.