Do Spark Plugs Need Anti-Seize Lubricant?

We won't blame you for adopting the age-old habit of applying anti-seize lubricant to new spark plugs, specifically before inserting them into the cylinder head. Besides, anti-seize was conceived specifically to address corrosion and premature wear to metal parts, either through mixed metal friction, extreme heat, or frequent removal. Most anti-seize products use high-temperature grease mixed with particles of copper, aluminum, or nickel, but some are specific to their intended application.

For instance, the brake caliper bolts should be treated with anti-seize when changing the brake pads or servicing the rotors, while high-temperature anti-seize grease is great for sizzling-hot exhaust bolts that can sometimes reach 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit. And when it comes to spark plugs, a little bit of anti-seize on the threads wouldn't hurt, right? Especially for those who know that removing a seized spark plug is not exactly a walk in the park for the uninitiated.

However, applying anti-seize is just one of those spark plug myths that need to end. Spark-plug expert NGK notes that the lubricating properties of anti-seize can alter the torque values by up to 20%, which means increasing the likelihood of overtightening the plugs and leading to thread breakage or damage to the cylinder head. In short, applying anti-seize on the spark plug threads could be bad news for the plugs and your car's engine, but the consequences go beyond that.