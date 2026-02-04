What's The Difference Between The Muncie M20, M21, And M22 Transmissions?

Car buyers had a life-altering decision to make when shopping for General Motors' muscle cars between 1963 and 1974: Select a manual transmission and become one with the car, solidifying the natural order that performance-oriented vehicles require drivers to select their own dang gears, or go with an easily-ignorable automatic transmission and allow their left legs and souls to atrophy from disuse. Those buyers who made the objectively correct choice and checked the Muncie four-speed stick-shift on the order sheet still had another choice to make: Go with the M20, M21, or M22?

Sometimes other selected options would winnow the offerings for you. Ordering a manual-transmission L88 427-powered Corvette meant getting a Muncie M22 "rock crusher" — no ifs, ands, or buts. Chevrolet wasn't going to risk racers turning weaker M20 and M21s into gear dust. Now, let's peer into the aluminum cases of these storied gearboxes to find out what you'd get when you handed GM your money.

The first, and most obvious difference, is gearing. M20s were "wide ratio" transmissions, while M21s and M22s were "close ratio" transmissions. The M20 gave you a shorter first gear, but a wider spread between each gear, meaning engine rpms dropped more as you shifted. In 1963, the first year for the M20, the ratios were: 2.56:1 first gear, 1.91:1 second gear, 1.48:1 third gear, 1:1 fourth gear, and 2.63:1 reverse. In 1966 these ratios were changed to 2.52:1, 1.88:1. 1.46:1, 1:1 (fourth is always 1:1 in any Muncie four-speed), and 2.595:1 for reverse.

The M21 and M22 had taller 2.20:1 first gears, but the spread stayed tight with their 1.64:1 second, 1.28:1 third, and 1:1 fourth. Both had 2.263:1 reverse gears. To keep from bogging in first, M21s and M22s were usually paired with shorter final drive ratios.