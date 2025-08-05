Why Racing Cars Use Straight Cut Gears

Straight-cut gearboxes are fun to use, unlike these weirdest shifter and gear selectors seen in some cars. While straight-cut gearboxes are not as refined or smooth as helical gearboxes, they are used in racing cars for some very specific reasons. Straight-cut gears are more efficient in transmitting power than helical gears. Helical gears produce an axial load due to the sliding contact between the gears. Also known as thrust load, it is the compressive or tensile load the gears put on their shaft. This limits the amount of torque a helical gear can withstand and transmit without component failure.

In straight-cut gears, the gears teeth engage directly, with one contact point between the teeth; unlike helical gears, with constantly changing contact points, where force tries to push the gears sideways (axial load). This means straight-cut gears can transmit a large amount of torque without breaking apart. It is also more efficient than helical gears. The axial load also increases friction between the helical gears, causing power loss as well as generating heat. In a straight-cut gear, the tooth design helps it engage directly (without sliding) with other gears, causing minimal power loss. The low friction also generates less heat during operation, making them more durable.

Other major advantages of straight-cut gearboxes are their simplicity and lightweight nature. They have fewer moving parts and are easier to maintain and replace parts, a critical factor in racing. Fewer components and no axial load mean the gearbox does not need reinforcement like a comparable helical gearbox, so it is lighter as well.