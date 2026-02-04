Long- Vs Short-Stroke Engines: What Are The Differences?

Just about every piston engine is defined by two basic measurements: bore and stroke. Bore is the diameter of the cylinder. Stroke is the distance the piston travels from bottom dead center to top dead center. Introduce a bit of math, including cylinder count, and those measurements eventually lead us to the overall displacement of an engine.

When bore and stroke are equal, the engine is described as "square." A long stroke is called an undersquare, meaning that the stroke is significantly longer than the bore, and a short stroke is called an oversquare, meaning it has a bore larger than the stroke.

When comparing long-stroke and short-stroke engines, and their associated benefits and drawbacks, it's useful to compare engines of equal displacement. That way, we can talk about the changes in bore and stroke as they relate to each other, and how those differences in engine design have effects on power, efficiency, and packaging.