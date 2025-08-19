These Are Your Favorite Cars From The 2000s

The 2000s seem to have happened just yesterday, but I'm sorry to tell you all, that's just not the case. The 2000s began a whole 25 years ago. You're able to import cars from the year 2000 into the U.S. from other places. A kid born in 2000 can not only drink, they can rent a car. I know, it's messing with me too.

While we normally leave celebrating the passage of time to birthdays and New Year's, I figured my question What Is Your Favorite Car From The 2000s would give us all the a rare opportunity to acknowledge that, while we are all older now, it's not so bad because there were some great cars along the way. Don't cry because it's over and your knees hurt now, smile because it happened.