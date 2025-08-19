These Are Your Favorite Cars From The 2000s
The 2000s seem to have happened just yesterday, but I'm sorry to tell you all, that's just not the case. The 2000s began a whole 25 years ago. You're able to import cars from the year 2000 into the U.S. from other places. A kid born in 2000 can not only drink, they can rent a car. I know, it's messing with me too.
While we normally leave celebrating the passage of time to birthdays and New Year's, I figured my question What Is Your Favorite Car From The 2000s would give us all the a rare opportunity to acknowledge that, while we are all older now, it's not so bad because there were some great cars along the way. Don't cry because it's over and your knees hurt now, smile because it happened.
Buggin' out over these old Subarus
The bug eye Subarus- Impreza, Impreza Outback Sport, WRX... these were the cars that solidified Subaru as the weird ones. The headlights were crazy, the fog lights gigantic, the body was like if an AMC pacer went to the gym and got swole...
I had a 2002 Impreza Outback Sport and it was high strung (3k on the tach at 75 mph) but so much fun to drive. In winter every corner became an opportunity to practice power slides. Also, the tweed seats were the last truly unique seats I've seen in a regular, non enthusiast car.
and
Outbacks from that period are the official car of witches in New England, I swear. So many with "My other car is a broomstick" or "An it harm none, do as ye will" and other stickers. I love that.
From Buckfiddious and Winter Cat
My fellow S2000 fan!
Going with the S2000. Because I have one, and while it can sometimes (often) be a bit of a chore in traffic, the second you get it to its natural habitat of a mountain road and hear the engine in its glory screaming its head off, it really is the nirvana of automotive driving. To boot, it's reliable, inexpensive to maintain, gets better looking with age, and it's a useable annuity that just keeps going up in value. Can't find many other cars or "assets" like that!
From sclass88
Infiniti really was something way back when
2006 Infiniti G35x. Nissan was really nailing their luxury brand at that time and some of those mid to late 2000 cars were great to drive. It's a shame that Nissan didn't continue to build off that but made the Infiniti brand infinitely worse over the years.
From Matt G
No car is GreaTer
Ford GT. Still my absolute dream car.
From Bret Miedema
When V12 engines still roamed
The Aston-Martin V12 Vantage. The Top Gear review with Jeremy Clarkson is automotive high art, and serves as the bookend and finale of the entire era.
From Caz Williams
Mustang love
The S197 Mustang, and it's not even close.
While the 3v 4.6 was an incremental improvement over the 2v, and the transmission was a carryover with both engines, the 4.0 V6 option, the interior, the build quality, the handling, the ride, and the comfort were all several levels above the Mustangs that had come before, and that gorgeous retro styling sealed the deal.
and
I came here to say the same thing. I had a V6 and while it wasn't terribly fast, it could get out of its own way with little trouble. From what I remember, they were the first V6 Mustangs that the aftermarket really took to, there were all manner of supercharger kits, intakes, tuners, suspension parts, etc.
From MustangIIMatt and Omer Carrothers
The sturdiest of the Toyotas
First generation Toyota Sequoia. I have a 2002 and it's always been good to me. Still perfectly reliable and indestructible 23 years later. Plus, it's the epitome of 2000's suburbia.
From Giantsgiants
A Lambo for a new generation
The Lamborghini Murcielago, especially the SV. One of the most talkative cars especially as a gated manual. And what spewed from it's Aluminum lips was nothing short of an Opera, man that car sounded good. Had a chance to ride in my buddy's Gated Manual Murci, it was such a fun experience, I could listen to it's V12 Howls all day long!
From Agon Targeryan
A Honda in its Element
Honda Element. I have a 2004, it gets just as good gas mileage and so much more room and it the seats are 100x more comfortable than my 2011 Fusion.
and
This is the car I most wish would make a comeback as an EV. The Element was amazing; just a wonderful utility box with plenty of room inside but you could still park it in a reasonable spot.
From Mostasteless and Eric R. Shelton
I'm always excited to see an FJ
Toyota's FJ Cruiser. It was the first contemporary car that I'd really ever "noticed" and made the nascent car nerd within me burst forth like Athena from the head of Zeus. I'd grown up loving Jeeps and older trucks, but the FJ was something exciting, refined, and different. I was never able to afford one, but it got me looking and by 19 I'd scored a rustbucket FJ40 which led me down the path to The Dark Side and now I'm a certified Toyota compact truck nerd.
From Gurpgork