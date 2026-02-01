11 Rare Mazdas You Probably Didn't Know Exist

The name of Mazda's 2003 Roadster Coupe is an oxymoron. But really, it's the best designation for the fixed-roof coupe version of the world's best-known roadster. Don't beat yourself for not knowing it even existed; it's a very rare model built only for the Japanese market. Mazda wanted to build more, but fire at one of the brand's factories limited production to just 179 models.

The project was very thought-out, though. Mazda readied four trims: The entry-level Roadster Coupe came with the smaller 1.6-liter engine with 123 horsepower and a five-speed manual. The Type S variant carried the larger 1.8-liter engine with 158 horsepower and a six-speed manual. Drivers that wanted a more focused experience would've chosen the Type A, which came with fiberglass and carbon exterior parts. Finally, there's the Type E, which came with similar fiberglass parts but had a slightly-lower price than the Type A due to only being available with a four-speed automatic and 152 horsepower.

You're probably wondering whether the roof brought any improvements to the car's driving dynamics. Its rarity makes it difficult to confirm this idea, but the roof enhanced the MX-5's body rigidity while adding just around 22 pounds to the overall weight. In theory, at least, the Roadster Coupe should've been sharper to drive than the second-gen NB Miata it was based on. And it might happen again; according to a report by the Japanese Best Car magazine, the next-gen MX-5 will share its platform with the Toyota GR 86 — which happens to be a coupe.