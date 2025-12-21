Mazda's Suitcase Car Could've Had Us Playing Real-Life Mario Kart At The Airport

Sunshine Airport is one of my favorite tracks in "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe." Ripping around an airport on personal go-karts could have become reality if a Mazda concept from the 1990s had gone into production, as Industrial Equipment News explains. Built into a standard Samsonite suitcase, these little karts could transform in one minute, then let you zip around at a blazing 19 mph. While not fast by most standards, it's still faster than you could run to make your connecting flight, which is ultimately what counts here.

The early 1990s were a great time for Mazda. It was seeing great success with the original Miata, which had just gone on sale, and had just become the first Japanese brand to win Le Mans with the rotary-powered 787B. Mazda encouraged that spirit of innovation to run wild by holding internal competitions, such as Fantasyard, which pitted departments against each other to come up with creative mobility ideas, according to Mazda UK. The manual transmission testing and research unit had the bright idea to graft a pocket bike into a suitcase to help people get around airports more easily, yet another reason why manual transmissions are awesome. The bike became a three-wheeled go-kart, with the suitcase as its fold-up body. Imagine how much more pleasant air travel would be if you had several Suitcase Cars available so that you could race your fellow passengers to the next connecting flight.