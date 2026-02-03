The Gas Tank Levels Mechanics Say It's Best To Stay Between

The American Automobile Association, otherwise known as triple-A or AAA, makes a case for keeping your gas tank full, especially during the winter when it could help minimize condensation inside the fuel tank. However, doing so would require spending a significant amount of time at gas stations. While you should not let your fuel tank run low, trying to keep it topped off isn't the answer either.

Instead, mechanics suggest keeping your gas tank level between one-quarter and full in most situations. Keeping the gas tank at least a quarter full helps protect the car's fuel pump and makes it less likely that you'll ever run out of gas. On the other hand, topping off your gas tank can be bad for your car, too.

There are situations when mechanics recommend keeping your gas tank levels above half a tank. When driving during the winter, especially during a winter storm watch or warning, it's best to have as much gas as possible, without topping off of course. More gas in the tank means keeping the car warm longer should you become stranded far from help. Not falling below a half tank before refilling provides peace of mind at potentially long lines at the pump or in the event that your favorite station loses power due to the storm.