The Gas Tank Levels Mechanics Say It's Best To Stay Between
The American Automobile Association, otherwise known as triple-A or AAA, makes a case for keeping your gas tank full, especially during the winter when it could help minimize condensation inside the fuel tank. However, doing so would require spending a significant amount of time at gas stations. While you should not let your fuel tank run low, trying to keep it topped off isn't the answer either.
Instead, mechanics suggest keeping your gas tank level between one-quarter and full in most situations. Keeping the gas tank at least a quarter full helps protect the car's fuel pump and makes it less likely that you'll ever run out of gas. On the other hand, topping off your gas tank can be bad for your car, too.
There are situations when mechanics recommend keeping your gas tank levels above half a tank. When driving during the winter, especially during a winter storm watch or warning, it's best to have as much gas as possible, without topping off of course. More gas in the tank means keeping the car warm longer should you become stranded far from help. Not falling below a half tank before refilling provides peace of mind at potentially long lines at the pump or in the event that your favorite station loses power due to the storm.
Why is running low on gas bad?
In cars with an electric fuel pump located inside the tank, having at least a quarter tank of gas keeps the pump's internal mechanisms cool. This helps prevent premature wear caused by operating the pump at high temperatures. Whether your fuel pump is mechanical or electric, inside the tank or external, it uses the fuel it pumps as lubrication. Low gas levels can lead to intermittent fuel flows that cause the pump to operate under less than ideal conditions, a similar situation to repeatedly running your engine out of gas.
Many people will argue that running their vehicle on empty constantly has no ill effect on their fuel pump, engine, or car in general. It's true that a vehicle won't spontaneously combust just because the low fuel light appears on the dash. However, think of the damage that chronically driving with low fuel does to your car as similar to what a human body experiences by not maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Some last a long time, others don't.