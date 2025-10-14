Here's What Running Out Of Gas Does To Your Engine

Who hasn't experienced being behind the wheel and anxiously glancing at the fuel gauge as the needle hovers over empty? Whether it's due to forgetfulness or an effort to squeeze as many miles out of the tank as possible, running out of fuel doesn't do your engine any favors, and it can be detrimental to you as well. A while back, it was reported that a man was found dead after running out of gas in Death Valley. Even if you happen to be in a populated area with services nearby, when your vehicle becomes starved for fuel, it's hard on certain parts.

Gasoline isn't only instrumental in the combustion process, but it also serves to cool certain fuel system components. For instance, the fuel pump (which is responsible for moving gas from the tank to the engine) can start to heat up as you near empty. To function properly, the pump needs a consistent supply of gas. If that supply drops too low, the pump will start moving air instead, which can result in substantial damage.

This scenario can become even worse if you're driving an older vehicle with many years of debris on the bottom of the fuel tank. As you may imagine, once the pump is desperate to suck up any fuel with a nearly empty tank, that bottom-dwelling sludge can get pulled up into the system and create a clog. According to Kelly Blue Book, to have the fuel pump replaced, you're looking at between $390 and $900, which is certainly not worth delaying a trip to the gas station.